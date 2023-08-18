'It's a joke, right?!' - Video clip shows Xavi's priceless laughing reaction to Ansu Fati to Real Madrid transfer rumour as he reassures forward about his Barcelona future

Xavi laughed off the Ansu Fati to Real Madrid transfer rumours and reassured the forward about his future with Barcelona.

Fati reportedly wants Barca exit

Was linked to Real Madrid

Xavi brushed aside the rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? It was reported that the forward wants to leave the Spanish giants after he fell down the pecking order under Xavi. As uncertainty over his future continued to grow he was linked with several Premier League sides and there were even rumours doing rounds in Spanish media about a potential move to arch-rivals Real Madrid. However, Xavi quelled all rumours and asserted that Fati's future lies in Barcelona as he is an "important player" for the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is a joke, isn’t it? I have already been very blunt about Ansu. Debates are being generated that make no sense. Ansu is an important player and is part of the club’s heritage, now and in the future," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati was used as a substitute and played just 11 minutes in Barcelona's opening game against Getafe which further fuelled the rumour mill. Moreover, the clubs' financial struggles had also led to the suggestion that Fati could well be sold, with the player valued at around €50m(£43m/$54m) by the club.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Xavi sticks to his word and hands a more prominent role to Fati when Barcelona host Cadiz on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.