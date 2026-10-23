'I spoke with Courtois!' – Xabi Alonso reveals Thibaut Courtois reaction to Chelsea starlet Mike Penders

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso confirmed young goalkeeper Mike Penders is ready for his full Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur. Alonso revealed he spoke with Thibaut Courtois about Penders, highlighting the striking similarities between the Belgian international and the teenage stopper.

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Penders set for full Premier League debut in London derby

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that 20-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders is prepared to start Saturday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. Penders steps in following a jaw injury to first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez, who underwent successful surgery.

Alonso expressed total faith in Penders after the youngster impressed during recent cup appearances and substitute outings.

The Blues host Tottenham seeking their third consecutive Premier League victory.

Alonso reveals Courtois endorsement for young stopper

Discussing Penders' potential, Alonso revealed he consulted Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois regarding the young Belgian's physical and technical profile. "There are a lot [of similarities], not just for the nationality, for the stature," Alonso explained. "Both left-footed, both dominant in the air."

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"I spoke with Thibaut as well... and he even said to himself that he could see resemblances with Mike."

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"We need to help him, support him, but for sure he's a keeper for present and for the future," the Spaniard added.

Martinez provides natural mentorship despite injury layoff

Alonso detailed the positive impact of senior stopper Martinez, who remains closely involved with the squad during his recovery. "The good thing is that he's feeling better," Alonso said regarding Martinez. "He wants to listen to his feelings, the opinion of the doctors."

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"Emi likes to talk not just with the other goalkeepers, with the defenders as well... he's having a great impact on the team and on Mike."

"Mike is our keeper for now and for the future," Alonso noted.

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Blues aim to continue momentum at Stamford Bridge

With Penders anchoring the defense alongside a resilient backline, Chelsea look to build on their recent 2-0 victory at Everton, which yielded their first clean sheet in nine months.

Alonso's side host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening at 17:30 BST.

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The Blues will then turn their attention to upcoming fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester United.