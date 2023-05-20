WWE star John Cena was glad to find out he was compared to England and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane by ChatGPT.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-time WWE champion and Hollywood star was glad to find out that his qualities have been compared to England captain and Tottenham star Harry Kane, and he even offered to take the footballer out for a pint.

Reading out ChatGPT's verdict on Sky Sports, Cena said, "If John Cena were a Premier League footballer, he would be Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. John Cena is highly athletic, with a strong work ethic and a track record of high performance at an elite level. Based on these traits, he could be compared to Harry Kane.

"John Cena’s dedication to inspiring could also be compared to Kane, in his tireless work rate, strong leadership and positive influence on those around him, both on and off the pitch."

The veteran wrestler then went on to add, "Harry Kane I’ve never met you but you sound like a hell of a guy. I’ve never had this much flattery bestowed upon me in my life, so Harry Kane, thank you for making my day. "You’ve made me smile and I got to be called a whole lot of nice things because of you. If you want a pint somewhere, then I’m your man."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old striker is England and Tottenham Hotspurs' all-time highest goalscorer. He is also the second-highest scorer in the history of the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR HARRY KANE? The Englishman will be next seen in action on Saturday when Tottenham take on Brentford in a Premier League clash.