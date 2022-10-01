'Written in the stars!' - Gallagher overjoyed by first Chelsea goal after scoring stunner against former club Crystal Palace

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher says his first goal for the club was "written in the stars" after scoring a stunner against his former club.

Midfielder scores stunner

Refuses to celebrate against former club

Looking to push on under new manager

WHAT HAPPENED? With his side level with the club he featured for on loan last season, Gallagher curled home a stunner from outside of the box. Despite sealing all three points for Chelsea, Gallagher refrained from celebrating out of respect for his former club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a very special moment to come on and get the winner and my first goal for Chelsea," he told Match of the Day. "It was written in the stars. Unfortunately, it came against Palace but I'm just buzzing to get my first goal. Everyone knows how much I loved it here [at Palace] and I thank the whole club and the fans - even today with the reception they gave me.

"Hopefully I can build a bit of confidence with the goal and push on. I want to work as hard as I can for him [manager Graham Potter] and be available wherever he needs me, whether starting or coming off the bench. Obviously I want to start and I need to show him I'm good enough."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallagher will now hope to prove himself to new manager Potter, having appeared seven times under Thomas Tuchel before the German manager's departure.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GALLAGHER? The midfielder will now look to push on after Saturday's stunner, with Chelsea's next match set for Wednesday against AC Milan in the Champions League.