Wrexham sign ex-Premier League star! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side confirm purchase of James McClean from Wigan

- McClean formerly of Wigan
- Move gets him out of Latics turmoil
- Wrexham's second summer signing
WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham have confirmed the signing of the 34-year-old from Wigan on a one-year contract. They have reportedly paid £250,000 for him. It is the Welsh side's second acquisition of the summer after Will Boyle, a seasoned central defender. McClean's experience will no doubt help Wrexham as they look to consolidate in the Football League - he has 100 international caps and won Wigan's player of the year last campaign.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only does the move represent a shrewd piece of business by the Red Dragons, it also goes a long way in softening the Paul Mullin shaped hole in their side. The talismanic striker suffered a punctured lung against Manchester United last month and while McClean probably won't come up with the goals, his quality will shine through in League Two.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR MCCLEAN? Due to the timing of the signing, McClean will not feature in Wrexham's League Two opener against MK Dons on Saturday. He'll likey play a bigger role in Carabao Cup First Round Tie against, ironically, Wigan on August 8.