Wrexham players to star in Deadpool?! Ryan Reynolds tipped to act alongside Ben Foster & Paul Mullin in latest superhero movie

- Reynolds to start filming Deadpool 3
- Actor could get Wrexham stars involved
- Director would be "surprised" otherwise
WHAT HAPPENED? Hollywood actor Reynolds is set to begin filming in the new superhero film next month and his passion for Wrexham could see him combine both projects by getting the likes of Ben Foster and Paul Mullin involved in the Deadpool sequel.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I would be quite surprised if not," Ker told The Daily Mail when asked if the Wrexham players will feature in the film. "Ryan is very good at you know, layering through all his part elements of his life and his career and everything, they all interconnect in all sorts of different ways. I'm sure they'll be, who knows, Paul Mullin to play one of the X-Men?"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have been on an incredible journey since Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney's takeover. The Welsh side won the National League in April and will play in League Two next season.
WHAT NEXT? After filming for the new Deadpool film begins, Wrexham will kick off their pre-season preparations in July with a trip to the United States, where they will take on Chelsea and Manchester United.