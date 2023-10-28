Blow for Wrexham! Paul Mullin hit with ban as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side lose striker for Gillingham clash

Wrexham were dealt a blow when talismanic striker Paul Mullin picked up a ban for his fifth booking of the season against Notts County on Saturday.

Mullin picks up fifth booking of season

McClean also wracks up suspension

Both miss Gillingham clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin clashed with Notts' Jodi Jones midway through the first half of a keenly contested match between the two promoted sides at Meadow Lane. Both players were shown a yellow card, with Mullin's booking his fifth of the season triggering a one-match ban.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Summer arrival James McClean soon suffered the same fate, collecting his fifth yellow of the campaign. The influential pair will sit out Wrexham's next league game against Gillingham on November 11.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Wrexham will take a break from league action with a trip to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup first round next Saturday.