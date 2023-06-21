‘They are trying to ruin my career!’ – Wrexham long throw expert Ben Tozer reacts to key rule change

Wrexham's long-throw specialist Ben Tozer has joked the Football League are trying to ruin his career after introducing a major rule change.

Tozer reacts to huge rule change

Wrexham defender takes long throws

May have ability limited in 2023-24

WHAT HAPPENED? The Football League have introduced a rule change that means players will no longer be allowed to use a towel, or anything thrown from the crowd, to dry the ball before a throw-in, and they have also added a multi-ball system that will cut down on time-wasting.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tozer takes Wrexham's throws and said, as per The Leader: “When I first heard about it, I thought that was my career over! They are trying to ruin my career!

“When the ball is wet or when it is raining, that is when it is tougher. Having a towel is part of home advantage but sometimes you don’t need a towel.

“We will get by, that’s all you can do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have won promotion to League Two after winning the National League and are targeting back-to-back promotions as they bid to climb the Football League ladder. However, they have yet to add any new players to their squad, with boss Phil Parkinson admitting that they are finding it difficult to source potential new acquisitions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are preparing for a glitzy pre-season tour in the USA, where they will play Chelsea and Manchester United.