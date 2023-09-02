Drama worthy of Hollywood! Wrexham deal for Harrogate's Luke Armstrong OFF as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's club fail to meet transfer deadline

Wrexham's deal to sign Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town has fallen through after they failed to beat the transfer deadline.

Wrexham had agreed deal

Armstrong was set for move

Will now remain at Harrogate

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham had agreed a deal to sign Armstrong from Harrogate for a "really good fee", per Harrogate manager Simon Weaver. However, the Welsh club has now confirmed that they were unable to complete the required documentation in time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wrexham issued a statement on Saturday, which read: "Wrexham AFC can confirm terms were agreed to sign Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong on Transfer Deadline Day, with paperwork submitted for his signing. Unfortunately, the required documentation and clearance requests could not be completed in time and his registration has been rejected.

"As a result, Luke remains a Harrogate Town player. The Club would like to thank the player for choosing to join Wrexham earlier in the day and are disappointed that this cannot now happen (pending any appeal).

Article continues below

"No further comment will be made at this time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Armstrong would have provided cover for Paul Mullin up front and had a fearsome scoring record last season, netting 16 League Two goals in 46 games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham face Tranmere on Saturday.