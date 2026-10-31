Wrexham suffer consecutive Championship defeats for the first time this season as Ben Brereton Diaz fires Sheffield United within a point of the play-offs

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Phil Parkinson's Wrexham have fallen to back-to-back league losses for the first time this term after going down 1-0 against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Forward Ben Brereton Diaz struck his first goal of the campaign in the opening half to lift Chris Wilder's resurgent Blades right into Championship play-off contention.

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First-half strike seals gritty victory

Diaz converted from close range on the half-hour mark to stretch United's unbeaten run to three games and secure their fifth league win of the season. That result moves the South Yorkshire outfit up to 10th and just a point outside the top six. Conversely, the Red Dragons remain 17th in the standings after registering only one shot on target in the closing seconds.

Hosts capitalise on early dominance

The hosts started on the front foot as Jordan Ayew and Sydie Peck squandered early openings before Wrexham's Lewis O'Brien saw a driven effort blocked by Blades skipper Japhet Tanganga. United broke the deadlock in the 30th minute when goalkeeper Anthony Patterson parried Ayew's curling effort straight to Diaz to finish, before home boss Wilder was left furious moments later when Harrison Burrows was denied a penalty following a challenge from visiting captain Dom Hyam.

Although the introduction of Sam Smith and Max Cleworth at half-time sparked an improved display from the visitors - who saw ex-Blades striker Kieffer Moore lift an effort over the bar and Ben Sheaf make a last-ditch tackle to deny Ayew after latching onto goalkeeper Michael Cooper's long pass - Peck tested Patterson in stoppage time before Smith's tame header was comfortably gathered.

Only Blackburn Rovers (39) have dropped more Championship points from winning positions since the start of last season than United (34), who also lost twice to Wrexham last term after leading both times. However, claiming a fifth league clean sheet of the campaign delighted Wilder, who told BBC Radio Sheffield: "A deserved win, the best team won the game in my opinion.

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"I asked our players to ignite the fanbase, and I think they did with their intent and the approach. I thought we played some really good football."

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Attacking absences blunt Welsh visitors

By contrast, Wrexham badly missed injured attackers Josh Windass, Nathan Broadhead and Callum O'Hare as they finished the match with an expected goals (xG) tally of just 0.6. Since the start of last season's Championship campaign, the Welsh side's win rate drops from 40.4 per cent to 27.3 per cent without last term's top scorer Windass, while their points-per-game average falls from 1.53 to 1.18 in his absence.

Reflecting on his team's sluggish opening period and lack of cutting edge, manager Parkinson told BBC Radio Wales: "However you play, it's about 11 v 11, winning your individual duels and coming out on top of the player you're against. I'll always look at myself and my contributions, I'm the manager and obviously it's a significant one. But equally, I said to the lads, the first 45 minutes, we made them look a really good side.

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"We've got to be very honest and self-analytical individually about our own performances and make sure that when we turn up on Wednesday night (against Middlesbrough) that we are ready to go toe-to-toe with a top team."

Middlesbrough test awaits struggling Dragons

Parkinson's side must quickly find a way to carry a greater threat in the final third ahead of Wednesday evening's testing Championship clash against high-flying Middlesbrough. Stopping their two-game losing streak will require a far sharper attacking display while key forwards remain on the sidelines. Meanwhile, United will look to build on their defensive resilience and break into the play-off places next time out.