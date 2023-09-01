Wrexham have their Ben Foster replacement! Arthur Okonkwo joins Ryan Reynolds and Co on season-long loan from Arsenal

Wrexham have secured their Ben Foster replacement after agreeing a deal to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on loan.

Okonkwo joins Wrexham for a season

Ben Foster has retired

Goalkeeper an England Under-18 international

WHAT HAPPENED? Okonkwo has moved from the Gunners to Wrexham, the Premier League club have confirmed, after Foster announced his retirement from the game. The 21-year-old has been loaned out more than once, playing for both Sturm Graz in Austria and Crewe Alexandra in recent seasons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster's retirement left the Red Dragons in desperate need of a new goalkeeper and the 21-year-old will provide competition to Mark Howard and Rob Lainton. He has never made a senior appearance for Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham face Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.