'Wow! It's pretty much impossible' - Klopp delighted with Liverpool's lightning fast start in Premier League

The Reds have reached unexpected levels domestically this season, says the German boss, but he knows there is more work to be done

Jurgen Klopp is delighted with Liverpool's position at this early stage of the 2019-20 season, but feels last weekend's 3-1 win over Manchester City is only the beginning as his side chase down a first league title in 30 years.

Goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane secured Klopp's Premier League leaders the victory against the reigning champions at Anfield, opening up an eight-point advantage at the summit.

Unbeaten Liverpool are also nine points better off than City, having won 11 of their 12 league outings so far in 2019-20.

Klopp believes such form is "pretty much impossible" but knows there is plenty of road left to travel in a title race that may still include nearest challengers Leicester City and Chelsea.

"It's just the start, that's how it is, everybody knows that," he told Liverpool's official website.

"If you would have told me that you can have 34 points [at this stage of the season], wow! It's pretty much impossible but we did it.

"But now the boys go for the last international break of the year. They have to come back healthy. You saw it how intense it was [against City].

"Hopefully they all come back healthy and then we go to Crystal Palace. I think the last games are somewhere on the planet on Tuesday in the week that we play on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

"So they will fly back on the Wednesday, Thursday have a recovery session and Friday, Saturday, 'Hello, Crystal Palace!'.

"That's the situation so nothing happens so far but it's still the best situation we could have asked for so let's hope we can carry on."

Bernardo Silva pulled a goal back at the weekend for City, who missed several chances as they applied pressure throughout the contest.

However, Klopp felt this was to be expected and remains delighted with the clinical nature of Liverpool's display that was not derailed by influential pair Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson feeling under the weather.

"You saw in the last 15 minutes when City gets control of the game then it's like it is," he said.

Article continues below

"Difficult but okay, we were obviously tired then and a couple of players felt a little bit of a cold. Hendo, Bobby at half-time, it was really difficult. It was clear at one point we had to make changes there then it’s difficult to adapt.

"Then they get the momentum in the situation when we want to change, scored the goal and had a few more moments.

"But come on, you cannot win against City with no dangerous moments or whatever. Their quality is too high, it's too big, so I'm completely fine with what we did because we did it our way and I liked that a lot."