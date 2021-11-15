'This is worst Harambee Stars ever assembled' - Gor Mahia assistant coach Omollo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo believes the current Harambee Stars squad is the worst to have ever been assembled.

Kenya have struggled to get results recently and they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

On Monday, they will be playing Rwanda at Nyayo Stadium which is just a mere formality, with both teams out of the running on the race to Qatar.

Where did it go wrong?

"The Monday game is just a friendly match since it will not have any impact on the qualifiers," Omollo told GOAL on Monday.

"It shows you the kind of preparations that have been there. Very poor and bad in all aspects. The decisions we have also been making regarding the national team coaches are wanting.

"After today's game, what next? Nothing, no continuity. The team is in very bad shape; we just don't have leaders in the team owing to poor player selection. This is the worst Harambee Stars I have seen ever assembled in recent years.

"No fighting spirit, no passion for the team, and no players to fight for the nation. It is a joke, we cannot go anywhere with bogus selections starting from the top."

Have an early target and work on it

The former Harambee Stars defender has further suggested what should be done to avoid struggles like what has been witnessed in the qualifiers.

"First, let us trust our local-based players, they can do a better job than the so-called foreign-based players," Omollo continued.

"We should focus more on them, it is the way forward, and the most important thing is to try and build them.

"The next thing is to set a target early; we cannot just wake up and say we want to play in the World Cup. These are things that need proper structural planning and good execution.

"Finally, let us have a qualified coach to do the job. The national team is not meant for everybody, it is meant for people with a clear vision and who can align themselves with the objectives set.

"Whoever coming in as a coach must present a solid plan on how he intends to help the team achieve the set targets."

