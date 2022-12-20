World Cup was handed in favour of Messi and Argentina - Nigeria legend Aghahowa

Former Nigeria player Julius Aghahowa believes the 2022 World Cup was meant to be won by Argentina after the final victory against France.

Messi scored from the penalty spot to put Argentina ahead

Aghahowa insists Di Maria was not touched to warrant a penalty

Maintains the World Cup trophy was handed to Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? During the pulsating final at Lusail Stadium on Sunday, Argentina took the lead from the penalty spot courtesy of Lionel Messi before Angel Di Maria made it 2-0.

Two goals from Kylian Mbappe levelled matters for Les Bleus but Messi made it 3-2 for the Albicelestes before Mbappe scored again for a 3-3 scoreline. The game then went into penalties and Argentina won 4-2.

However, the 40-year-old Aghahowa, who was capped 32 times for the Super Eagles and scored 14 goals, including their only goal at the 2002 World Cup against Sweden, was left stunned by the penalty awarded to Argentina which Messi converted to make it 1-0.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “He [Di Maria] wasn’t touched. The game has been given before it was played,” Aghahowa said on Brila FM at half-time in the studio.

“In such a game, shouldn’t it be checked by the VAR? This is clearly [a] demonstration that the World Cup was meant to be handed to Argentina and particularly, Lionel Messi.

WHAT IS MORE? Nigeria legend Ifeanyi Udeze, who was alongside Aghahowa, looked to defend the referee for awarding the penalty.

"What's the job of you guys, strikers, Julius?" Udeze posed a question to Aghahowa, adding: "I ask because the referees would always give the advantage to the strikers."

Aghahowa responded: “It’s unfortunate, it’s unfair.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Replays showed there was contact with Di Maria in the box and Aghahowa's feelings were expressed in disappointment at the time. Argentina have now won the World Cup three times - 1978, 1986, and 2022. However, Messi was beaten to the Golden Boot by Mbappe, who scored eight goals in the global competition while Messi had seven.

WHAT NEXT? Both players from Argentina and France will return to their respective club, PSG in readiness for the return of European league action.