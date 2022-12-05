World Cup: Spain have to 'be a little afraid' of Morocco - Hakimi wants respect
- Morocco are the remaining African nation at the World Cup
- Spain almost missed out on the knockout phase
- Winners to play either Portugal or Switzerland
WHAT HAPPENED: Morocco defied the odds to finish top of Group F ahead of Belgium, Croatia and Canada. As a matter of fact, the Atlas Lions drew with Croatia before defeating Belgium 2-0 and Canada 2-1 respectively.
Spain almost missed out on advancing to the knockout phase. Japan won Group E with six points after claiming a surprising 2-1 victory against the 2010 champions. The latter finished second with four points, the same as Germany, but La Furia Roja advanced owing to their superior goal difference.
Hakimi states despite Spain's status in the world of football, Morocco should get some respect for topping their group and their Tuesday opponents have reasons to be afraid.
WHAT HE SAID: "Spain are a top-five team and always come to the World Cup to win. But our coach [Walid Regragui] has also taught us to have a winning mentality; it doesn't matter who we are up against," Hakimi said as quoted by RTE.
"We are going to try to play our way and try to beat them. We finished first in the group and I think we deserve a little respect. I think that Spain knows that and that they have to be a little afraid of us. And why can’t we pull off a surprise again?"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be the second World Cup meeting between Morocco and Spain – the first was in the 2018 group stages. Morocco twice took the lead before drawing 2-2, with Iago Aspas scoring a last-minute Spain equaliser.
Spain have never lost in three previous meetings with Morocco - winning two and drawing one, with their two wins coming in a qualifying play-off for the 1962 World Cup in November 1961 when they won 1-0 away and 3-2 at home.
WHAT NEXT: If Morocco win on Tuesday, then they will play the winners between Portugal and Switzerland.
Editors' Picks
- Mane or no Mane, Senegal were let down by their would-be stars
- Brace yourselves for Bellingham versus Mbappe! England winners, losers and ratings as Three Lions teenager sweeps Senegal aside
- World Cup 2022: The Senegal mistakes that typified last 16 car crash against England
- Watch out, Oli - Mbappe's coming for your record! France winners, losers and ratings as PSG superstar overshadows Giroud's big night