World Cup qualifying: Will Kenya progress from Group E?

The Harambee Stars have landed in a tricky group on the road to Qatar; is there any room for optimism?

"It is a draw like any other and we don’t fear the teams in the draw," Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi told journalists ahead of Tuesday's 2022 World Cup qualifying draw. "We are ready to be drawn against anyone."



Kenya were ultimately placed in Group E alongside bitter rivals Uganda, Rwanda and West African side Mali. The group winner will advance to the third round where they will contest a two-legged playoff against another group winner for the chance to represent the continent at the World Cup in Qatar.

On paper, it's a tricky group, but there's definitely room for optimism for the Stars.

In their last five games in all competitions against the Amavubi, for example, Kenya have won three, lost once, and drawn one.

The last time Kenya played against Mali was way back in 2004 during the African Cup of Nations held in Tunisia, and while Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee's side fell 3-1 to the star-studded West Africans, so much has changed since then.

There's less positive reading against Uganda, where, in 10 recent games in all competitions, Kenya have managed to win one, draw four and lose the remaining five matches. However, the last three matches have ended in draws, and there's some evidence that Kenya have turned the corner against their neighbours.

The defending Cecafa Cup champions have made it to the last two editions of Afcon, and will fancy their own chances of topping the group ahead of seeds Mali.



"On the footballing level, obviously, Uganda have done better than Kenya and Rwanda in recent years," Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry told the Fufa website after the draw. "Derby games can throw up surprising results and are so unpredictable, but we will play them with high perfection and a lot of focus.

"We shall be fully focused and professional to make sure we get the results we need."



His sentiments are echoed by Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo who represented Kenya during his heyday.



"Uganda have been together for a long time, they understand each other," he told Goal. "Their style of play fits every player because they play as a unit.

"We must tame them to stand a chance of finishing top of the group, and the best way to do that is by ensuring they do not play.

"Mali are known for their fast-ball and fitness as well," added former Wazito FC and Sofapaka coach Medo Melis. "Kenya have to control the tempo, ensure they win at home and get at least a draw away.



"For Uganda, they currently play solid football called unit football where every department supports each other, but Kenya are better. Rwanda lack international experience and they will struggle."



Clearly, the qualifying campaign won't be a walk in the park for Kimanzi and his side.

Recently, Football Kenya Federation, have been tied up in wrangles regarding funding and the availability of training facilities, and public rants by the federation themselves do little to make the situation better.

Kenya must put these enduring issues to bed if they're to improve in the qualifiers and reach a first World Cup.

"Kenya have to prepare well, there is no shortcut about it; if preparations are done earlier and well, I am sure Stars can advance," KCB FC assistant coach Godfrey Oduor told Goal.

For Medo, the handling of the national side must also improve, with the preferential treatment meted out to Victor Wanyama, despite his inactivity at Tottenham Hotspur, an example of the inequality that pervades in the squad.

"It starts with the team, all players must be united and it comes with the way they are treated," he continued. "Special treatment may break a team.

"Players playing in the Kenyan Premier League and those who play abroad should be treated the same way," Medo added. "If the players are not united, how do you expect them to fight shoulder to shoulder across the pitch?

"Favoritism inside that squad needs to go. The boys should be all the same."

Article continues below

Infrastructure is also a concern that may undermine Kenya's campaign; the Kasarani Stadium is the only facility currently approved to host international matches, while the Nyayo Stadium has been under renovation for the last two years. The former is challenging for the fans and without proper marketing, only a handful of supporters turn up to back the team.



"We must have fans in the stadium supporting the team; Nyayo Stadium should be done by now because it is in a more central area and easily accessible," former AFC Leopards coach Gilbert Selebwa told Goal. "When fans create a good atmosphere for the players, they will definitely perform and the government should ensure it provided the facility.



"Early campaigns by Football Kenya Federation should be put in place to push fans to attend the home matches," the tactician concluded. "We cannot afford to lose at home if we are serious about qualifying for World Cup."



Oduor believes that while away points will be important in ensuring Kenya advance to the playoffs, the Stars' home form will ultimately decide whether they progress or not.

"The Harambee Stars have to win all their home matches, but first, it's vital to bag maximum points in the first game be it home or away; it will give the team enough confidence needed to sail through," he concluded. "Maximum points at home and at least four away will work for Kenya."