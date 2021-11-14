World Cup Qualifiers: Uganda fall away to Mali in final Group E clash

Mali have completed their Group E World Cup qualifiers on a high after defeating Uganda 1-0 at Agadir Stadium in Morocco on Sunday evening.

Having already advanced with a match to spare, the game against the Cranes was a mere dead rubber, but the hosts opted to go for maximum points.

Kalifa Coulibaly, who was also on target against Rwanda, scored the lone goal in the 18th minute. It happened to be the only goal of the game.

Despite a spirited fightback by the visitors in the second half, Mali held on to bag maximum points.

The West Africans started their campaign with a 1-0 win at home against Rwanda, before being held to a goalless draw by 10-man Uganda in their second match.

Mali then followed up with back-to-back matches against Kenya, winning 5-0 at home before securing 1-0 victory in Nairobi.

A couple of days ago, they defeated 10-man Amavubi 3-0 away, before securing another win on Sunday to ensure they finished their campaign with 16 points.

Interestingly, the Eagles scored 11 goals and conceded none.

The Cranes are guaranteed a second-place finish with nine points. They have managed two wins and three draws, losing once. Uganda have further scored three goals and conceded two.

On Monday, Kenya will be finishing their campaign with a match against Rwanda at Nyayo Stadium.

Both teams are looking for their maiden wins in the campaign after the earlier meeting ended 1-1.

The Monday match is just a formality since both teams are out of the race to Qatar.