World Cup Qualifiers: 'Super Eagles are not infallible' – Liberia's Garkpah

Liberia Football Association communication manager Gologo Ben Garkpah says the Lone Stars want to silence Nigeria to make things edgy in Group C.

A 1-0 defeat to Cape Verde meant that the aspirations of Peter Butler’s men to qualify for a maiden World Cup faded into thin air – leaving the Super Eagles and the Blue Sharks in the race for a third-round ticket.

Ahead of Saturday’s fixture billed for Tangier at Stade Ibn Batouta, the LFA official claims his compatriots will be all out to maintain their impressive home record against the three-time African champions as well as play the role of spoilers.

“When the Lone Star reflect on the defeat in Nigeria in which I don't think we were particularly bad, we want to win,” Garkpah told Goal.

“We have not lost a competitive home game against Nigeria over a long period. We are motivated to win and make things nervous for any of the two contenders on the last day.

“I think we can upset the three-time African champions. With all respect to them, the Super Eagles are not infallible. They can be beaten.

“They've lost a World Cup qualifier to us before, and we can replicate that.”



Coach Butler made eight changes to the squad that lost 2-0 in Lagos, and for Garkpah, that is an indication that Liberia are in Morocco for serious business.

“The complexion of the squad I think is a little stronger than the one on matchday one,” he continued.

“We've brought in new and energetic lads with greater experience and ambition. I think this group will spring a surprise.

“Central African Republic showed that Nigeria can be beaten. We need to take our chances which has really been a difference between us and the Super Eagles.

“We've scored only twice and that shows we require improvement up front, and the coach has been working on that.

“Our backline has leaked five goals which aren't too bad but on paper, those five goals conceded seem to be the difference between us and the rest of the other teams because we aren't scoring much.

“With the inclusions of Mark Pabai and Jamal Arago, I'm sure we'll be solid at the back.”