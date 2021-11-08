World Cup Qualifiers: 'Kenya will come to Uganda ready to spoil party' - Sredojevic

Uganda head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic believes the Harambee Stars will be aiming at "spoiling the party" in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Kenya are out of the race for Qatar after two losses and two draws in the four matches they have played and are in third place in the group with two points, one ahead of basement side Rwanda.

Mali lead Group E with 10 points while Uganda are second with eight and have a chance of making it to the next phase of the qualifiers.

Kenya are ready to spoil the party

The Cranes will host their rivals in the Migingo Derby at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende knowing a win will be vital if they are to make it to the last hurdle.

But the Serbian has warned the Engin Firat-led Kenya will be aiming at getting one over their neighbours.

"We need to take every match as it is and we are now focusing on the game against Kenya," Micho said as quoted by the Fufa website.

"[The Harambee Stars] will come with pride and ready to spoil the party like they have done before against the Cranes. We are preparing ourselves in the best way possible. We only ask for support from every stakeholder."

Uganda provisional squad

A total 28 players have been summoned to prepare for the Kenya and Mali matches in the next couple of days.

Skipper Emmanuel Okwi, who is still unattached, has not been called meaning Khalid Aucho will continue wearing the captain's armband.



Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia), Isma Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tanzania), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Timothy Denis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Geofrey Waswa (KCCA, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), John Revita (KCCA, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Mahad Kakooza (Express, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Julius Poloto (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Express, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda)