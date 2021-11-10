World Cup Qualifiers: 'Kenya must redeem themselves vs Uganda' - Ouma

Kenya defender Eric Ouma has emphasised the need to redeem themselves when they face Uganda on Thursday in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Harambee Stars have already exited the qualification stage after consecutive draws against Uganda and Rwanda, and two losses against Mali in the initial games of the group.

On Thursday, Kenya will be hosted by the Cranes at St Mary's Stadium and Ouma - who also touched on the return of fans - has said they will fight hard in an attempt to redeem their battered image.

"It might be a derby, but we will take it just like any other game. Uganda want to remain in qualification contention, but for us, we must redeem ourselves," Ouma told Standard Sports.

"It’s now up to us to push hard and win.

"Of course, it will not be a walk in the park, but we are determined and ready to fight until the final minute. We are going to play for pride. In football, everything is possible, and I’m confident we can pull off a surprise.

"It is long since we last played in front of our home fans. We are really motivated as we prepare to host Rwanda on Tuesday. We must captalise on the home advantage."

Ouma made it to Engin Firat's 24-man final squad that was named on Wednesday.

Although the game does not carry a lot at stake for Kenya, Michael Olunga opined that the match is an opportunity for them to get things done right after disappointing results against Mali.

"This is another opportunity to come and give our best. We are trying to make a comeback from the setback we suffered against Mali, meaning we will try to be more positive and try to finish on a high," the former Gor Mahia star said.

"Playing Uganda is always a very difficult encounter; we drew here in the initial meeting. They still have a chance to qualify, but it will not be easy for them because we are going to give our best."

Final Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire, Ian Otieno, and James Saruni.

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohamed, Abud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa, David Ochieng, and Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Amos Nondi, Abdallah Hasan, Richard Odada, Anthony Wanbani, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Alwyn Tera, Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Eric Johanna Omondi, Timothy Ouma, Samuel Onyango, and Clifton Miheso.

Forwards: Michael Olunga, and Ismael Dunga.