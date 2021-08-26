World Cup Qualifiers: Juma aims to replicate club form with Harambee Stars

Kenya reported to camp on Thursday ahead of their matches against Uganda and Rwanda respectively

Harambee Star Lawrence Juma has set his sights on transferring his club form to the national team.

The midfielder scored 16 goals for Sofapaka in the just concluded Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign. Kenya are preparing to play neighbours Uganda Cranes on September 2 in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Recently crowned Tusker FC defender Eugene Asike has also been impressed with the way the national team trained on Thursday, after reporting to camp at Utalii Grounds.

"I aim to transfer my good form from the league to the team and help attain a positive result in the crucial back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Uganda and Rwanda," Juma said as quoted by the FKF website.

Asike is optimistic the team will be in the best form in the forthcoming assignments.

"Today’s training session was fruitful and exciting, we got to see how good our endurance is and I believe over the next training sessions we will improve and be in our best form for the crucial 2022 World Cup qualifying matches."

When will the foreign-based players report to camp?

The Federation has further revealed when the players plying their trade abroad are expected in the country.

"Foreign-based players are set to start checking into the camp from Monday, August 30, 2021," read the communication from FKF.

Joseph Okumu, Kenneth Muguna, Michael Olunga, Eric Johanna, and Eric Ouma are some of the stars expected next week.

Harambee Stars provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brandon Obiero (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Nashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Clyde Senaji (AFC Leopards, ), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders: Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Azam FC, Tanzania), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Henry Meja (Tusker), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia, Kenya)