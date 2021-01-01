World Cup Qualifiers: Harambee Stars to open campaign against Uganda in 'Migingo Derby'

Both Kenya and Cranes will be hoping to make amends after missing out on the Afcon finals

Harambee Stars will start their campaign to Qatar in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a home game against rivals Uganda.

The two neighbours will meet in the 'Migingo Derby' on either June 5 or 6 at Kasarani. Cranes and Kenya were pooled in Group E of the qualifiers alongside West African giants Mali and Rwanda as well with the top team qualifying for the third qualifying round.

The second match for the Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee-led charges will be away to Rwanda on either the 12th or 13th of the same month.

The East Africans will then have to wait until September 3 or 4 to make a trip to West Africa to play Mali.

Kenya will be hoping to have a better campaign after failing to make it to Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations finals. In Group G, Kenya finished third with seven points while Egypt and Comoros made it to the finals.

The Pharaohs had 13 points from the six matches played with the islanders managing nine. Togo finished at the bottom of the group with two points.

Mulee had initially told Goal that Harambee Stars will take every game seriously with a target of defying the odds and finishing top of the group.

"Regarding the World Cup qualifiers, we cannot rely on Fifa rankings; Mali are a good side, same with Uganda and we all know Rwanda are coming up well," the tactician said.

"All our opponents were part of the African Nations Championship, but looking at our team, players are hungry for success and it will play a massive role in helping us perform better.

"We will create a stronger team with the players who are playing abroad."

The veteran tactician is currently riding high on confidence owing to recent Afcon qualifiers results. Despite being in a process of rebuilding the team, Kenya managed to hold the Pharaohs to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi before defeating Togo 2-1 away.

Harambee Stars fixtures

Kenya vs Uganda - 5th/6th June

Rwanda vs Kenya - 12th/13th June

Mali vs Kenya - 3rd/4th Sept.

Kenya vs Mali - 6th/7th Sept.

Uganda vs Kenya - 6th/7th Oct.

Kenya vs Rwanda - 11th/12th Oct.