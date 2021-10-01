Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has challenged Kenya's local-based players to adapt quickly to his style ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier away against Mali.

The East Africans have so far collected two points from draws against Uganda and Rwanda and as a result, they are placed second in Group E.

The West Africans lead with four points after defeating Amavubi and drawing away to the Cranes.

A win for Kenya on October 7 will be vital for Kenya if they are to stand a chance of making it to the next phase of the qualifiers.

'They have to adapt'

"[In our first training on Monday], I wanted to see what is going on in the field, what the players would do," Firat told Goal.

"In general I am satisfied; I am with the local-based players so I will explain what to expect from them. They have to adapt to the way we will play; the foreign-based players will arrive about two, three days before the match.

"We will not have time to really prepare but we will find solutions to go out and play well."

'The team is okay'

Meanwhile, defender Johnstone Omurwa says the focus now should be on the consecutive matches against the Eagles after getting two points from their opening fixtures.

The centre-back further insists despite some changes in the team, their level of competitiveness is the same.

"The games we played are already in the past, at least we managed to get some points which is a good starting place," the Wazito defender said.

"The most important game right now is the one against Mali, and we should give our best, get maximum points and be in a better position, than we are currently in, on the table.

"I feel the team is okay, the replacements are fine and the levels are the same. It is hard to realise there were changes made."

The countries will then meet again on October 10 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Rwanda will be away to Uganda on October 7, before hosting them in Kigali three days later.