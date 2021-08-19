World Cup Qualifier: Uganda's attack major Sredojevic's concern ahead of Kenya showdown

The Cecafa regional rivals will face off in early September as both start a journey to grab a maiden slot in the global competition

Head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has highlighted Uganda's shortcomings in the striking area ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Kenya on September 2 in Nairobi.

The former SC Villa coach is satisfied with the strength shown by Cranes' backline in the last games, but his worry emanates from the inability of the attackers to score more goals.

In the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo and Malawi, the Cecafa giants conceded just a goal but were unable to find the back of the net. In a recent game against South Africa, they conceded three and scored two goals.

Deep Analysis

"We have to do a deep analysis of the situation in which we are coming from, and we are coming from a campaign that has shown us that we had a good and quality defence. We did not concede more than two or three goals in a game," Micho told the media after Wednesday's training session.

"In the last campaign, we failed in the standard of scoring and that is something that let us down. We need a variety of attacks, numbers in the box and the probability of scoring at higher levels

"This is where the focus is now and the most critical thing is solid defending and sharp attacking. Of course, w have a challenge because the players have been in lockdown and now we have to bring them to a good level of physical fitness and be technically effective, especially regarding the aspect of technical competitiveness.

"This is where our focus is, it is just our second day and you can not have the overall conclusion of the second day of work, but you can see glimpses that we are headed in the right direction. There is a huge space to improve and this is where our inspiration and motivation comes from."

Uganda will be in Jordan for a training camp where they will also face Syria in two friendlies on August 23 and 26.

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express), Dennis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC).