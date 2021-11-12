Kenya coach Engin Firat believes there was a foul in the build-up to Uganda's goal in the 1-1 draw on Thursday at the St Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

The Cranes had come into the match targeting a win against their regional rivals to sustain their chances of pushing for the top position in Group E in order to make it to the final phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

But it was not going to be as Kenya scored first through Michael Olunga before Fahad Bayo struck a controversial equalizer later on.

It is a clear foul



"Though I will also blame my goalkeeper [Brian Bwire] because he relaxed with the ball, but still there is no discussion, it's a clear foul," Firat told reporters as quoted by the SportsNation.

"It is two points lost."

"The game was like how I expected; very physical, Uganda was a physical team and played very high balls. In the first half, we created many goal-scoring chances, this is the same problem we faced in our last game [against Mali] where we had chances but failed to score.

"In the second half, I was not very happy because we sat a little deeper, not the way I wanted. We could have finished the game in the first half but wasted our chances."

Mali through

After Uganda dropped points, Mali defeated 10-man Rwanda 3-0 to make it to the next phase of the qualifiers.

Bizimana Djihad was sent off after seven minutes to give the West Africans a numerical advantage. Southampton star Moussa Djenepo then opened the scoring for his team after 19 minutes.

Ibrahima Kone, who had scored four goals in the previous two qualifiers, then doubled the advantage in the 23rd minute to ensure his team had a two-goal lead before the half-time break.

With three minutes to go, Kalifa Coulibaly scored the third goal to ensure the Eagles advance.

They are on 13 points, four more than second-placed Uganda. The two will meet in the final Group E game as Kenya host Rwanda in another dead rubber fixture.

The Harambee Stars have three points in the group, two more than Amavubi.