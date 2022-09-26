World Cup or Afcon? Ghana captain Andre Ayew eyes silverware with Black Stars

Ghana captain Andre Ayew hopes to have a chance to win a trophy with the Black Stars, be it at the World Cup or Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew keen on winning international silverware

Works hard to achieve his dream with the country

He will be captaining Ghana in World Cup for the first time

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old has played for the Black Stars 108 times in the 15 years he has been with the team but has not won any major trophies. The attacking midfielder suggests he will not be satisfied until he lands either the Africa Cup of Nations title or the prestigious World Cup.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "For myself, to be real, I don't have personal targets. The only personal target I had, and still have since I joined the Black Stars was to win a trophy with the team," Ayew told Graphic Sports.

"That is my only target and I have been close a number of times.

"I won the Under-20 Afcon and won the Under-20 World Cup trophies, but my only target is to win a trophy in the Black Stars jersey, any trophy that I can win — Afcon or the World Cup trophy. That’s my goal, that’s my aim and that’s what I pray and work hard for every day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the 2010 and 2015 Afcon finals, Ayew and the Ghana team made it to the last hurdle but failed against Egypt and Ivory Coast, respectively. After failing dismally at the 2021 Afcon, Ayew hopes to lead his country to success in Qatar in seven weeks' time.

The West Africa nation is in Group H alongside Portugal, North Korea, and Uruguay.

DID YOU KNOW: Ayew will be playing his third World Cup and it will be the first time he is captaining the Black Stars at the global even. Against Nicaragua, the attacker will match Asamoah Gyan's record of 109 caps for the national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR AYEW? After falling 3-0 against Brazil on Friday, Ayew hopes to help his team to bounce back in another friendly match in Spain against Nicaragua. He will then lead the team in another build-up against Switzerland on the eve of the World Cup.