World Cup: Eto'o breathes and dreams football but does not put pressure on Cameroon - Song

Rigobert Song has dismissed claims Cameroon are under unfair pressure from Samuel Eto'o at the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Cameroon lost opener against Switzerland

Eto'o predicted a Cameroon vs Morocco final

Song denies Eto'o puts pressure on Cameroon

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the kick-off of the global competition in Qatar, the 41-year-old Eto'o had predicted the Indomitable Lions would reach the final and beat Morocco to the trophy.

Eto'o, who is the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, was later seen training Cameroon players before they faced Switzerland in the opener. Song has come out to defend Eto'o.

WHAT HE SAID? "The president of the federation is passionate about football. He was a footballer himself, he lives, breathes and dreams football but he does not put any burden or stress on our shoulders," Song told reporters as quoted by Channelnewsasia.

"That is not why my players didn't score against Switzerland. I would say sometimes he even wants to put on the jersey and get out on the pitch to play because he wants to give everything.

"The president is a gentleman who is very supportive... and easy to talk to. He is open and we communicate a lot."

WHAT IS MORE? Song is confident his players will step up their game and defeat Serbia on Monday.

"We know exactly what is in store for us," added Song. "It will be a decisive game and we are well prepared. We know what we have to do, we have the right mindset.

"We're raring to go. We can't wait for the whistle to blow so we can get down to business... I think you will see a different side to this Cameroon team and we will silence our critics."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Indomitable Lions kicked off their campaign in the Gulf nation with a 1-0 defeat against Switzerland. The defeat leaves them third in Group G while Brazil are on top with three points.

WHAT’S NEXT? Cameroon will hope to revive their chances of reaching the knockout stage when they take on Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.