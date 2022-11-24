World Cup 2022: Tunisia could have beaten Denmark, Australia clash like a final - Drager

Mohamed Drager believes Tunisia lacked luck in their 1-1 draw against Denmark on Tuesday and opines Australia will be under pressure on Saturday.

Tunisia and Denmark have a point each

Drager believes his team should have won

Australia also need to win

WHAT HAPPENED: The North African side played to a goalless draw against Denmark in the World Cup's Group D game played on Tuesday at the Education City Stadium.

In the same group, the defending champions France won 4-1 against Australia which placed them on top of the standings.

The defender believes the Carthage Eagles were unlucky not to have won the game.

WHAT HE SAID: "It was a good start [against Denmark] I think with a bit more luck we could have scored," Drager told the media.

"We could have won this game. But also the last 10-15 minutes, they put a lot of pressure. Might also concede one goal, but at the end of the day I think it's a deserved result."

"There's a bit more pressure because Australia have nothing to lose now. It's like a final for them. We need to be ready like yesterday. I think with the same spirit and the same concentration we can achieve something."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tunisia have played in five World Cups but have never gone past the group stage. However, that can change if they manage to win their next game and the remaining results work in their favour.

WHAT NEXT: After playing Australia on Saturday, the North Africans will conclude their Group D assignments against the defending champions France.