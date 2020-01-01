'Diamond in the desert' - Qatar inaugurates Education City stadium, third venue for 2022 World Cup

Qatar have completed the third venue for the World Cup in 2022 on schedule...

Qatar have inaugurated the Education City stadium, the third venue to be completed for the 2022 World Cup. The world-class stadium has been completed on schedule by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and Qatar Foundation.

It was formally inaugurated on Monday evening with a compelling live online programme celebrating the contribution of frontline workers and medical staff during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Education City stadium, nicknamed 'Diamond in the Desert', has a capacity of 40000 and has advanced technology like the stadium cooling and other such features. The façade features triangles that form complex, diamond-esque geometrical patterns, appearing to change colour with the sun's movement across the sky.

It has received a five-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) and parts of the stadium can be re-purposed after the tournament. It is the first Qatar 2022 World Cup venue to get such a rating.

The arena's capacity will be reduced by half and 20,000 seats will be donated to build stadiums in developing countries, helping cultivate a passion for the game around the globe.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also paid tribute to the frontline workers around the world before expressing confidence that football will return to normal ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

"Tonight, while announcing the completion of the Education stadium, we pay a tribute to those who fought and are still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. We must not forget, health comes first. In some parts of the world, it is possible to look ahead. In others, we still have to be careful. The new stadium reminds us that football will return with more passion than ever. When time comes, we will be sharing the stands with family and friends. When time comes, we will celebrate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar," he said.

The construction of Khalifa International Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium is already complete and the two venues are operational.