World Cup 2022 play-off: ‘Super Eagles will not be short of support’ – Nigeria Fans Club

Nigeria will get all the support needed to silence Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualification play-off, according to President Football Fans Club of Nigeria Ambassador Kemi Ogunfuwa.

Following the Super Eagles’ failed expedition at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations – where they bowed out in the Round of 16 to Tunisia – attention has shifted to the crunch match against the Black Stars.





The three-time African champions are eyeing a seventh appearance to the global football showpiece, albeit, they must negotiate their way past their eternal rivals.

Ahead of the first leg billed for March, the supporters’ club chief reveals that a 'master plan' has been mapped out to ensure Ahmed Musa and his teammates are cheered to Qatar 2022.

“As the 12th player, we have started preparations because that is the next big thing. I want to assure Nigerians that the Super Eagles will not be short of support against Ghana,” Ogunfuwa told GOAL.

“We have put up a strong master plan to ensure that we do everything within our capacity to the country that avoids another shocker against the Ghanaians.

“We have members in Togo, Ghana and all other parts of Africa. We are also mobilising for more supporters to join us and ensure we give the Super Eagles 100% support.”



Delectable Ogunfuwa was inconsolable as Augustine Eguavoen’s side crashed out to the Carthage Eagles at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua despite their perfect start.

She is still lamenting the early exit and talks about the anguish her team went through in Cameroon after the full-time whistle.

“We were so disappointed because it wasn’t something we were expecting,” she continued.

“We won all our group matches and all that we were hoping for was to get to the final but it's disheartening we had to go home early at this stage.

“The fact that one of them [Alex Iwobi] got a red card was a minus to us. We gave them all the full support they needed. Even when the Tunisians scored first, we were still cheering and clapping for them.

“We as members of the supporters club felt let down and we left the stadium in tears.

“My eyes are still sore swollen and I have found it difficult to sleep since then. Anyway, we just have to move on because there is nothing we can do.”