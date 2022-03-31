World Cup 2022 draw: How to watch in Africa, which teams are involved and how does seeding work?

After several nations had concluded their World Cup playoffs, Fifa is set to conduct a group stage draw for the qualified teams in Doha on Friday, April 1, 2022.

How to watch the World Cup 2022 group stage draw

The draw will be live-streamed on Fifa’s official website, YouTube, and social media channels.

GOAL will also bring you live coverage of the process in Doha. Additionally, one can also follow the proceedings on the GOAL app.

The draw will also be covered on SuperSport 2 and 3 channels.

Team Involved

Qatar – who will be appearing in the finals for the first time ever - qualified for the tournament automatically as they are the hosts, while the other 31 nations went through a thorough qualification process.

Africa will be represented by Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, while the AFC region will have Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

Canada, Mexico, and the USA are the representatives of North, Central America, and the Caribbean area.

Uefa will have Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, and Switzerland representing it while South America will have its usual heavyweights; Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, and Uruguay.

The final European slot is due to be decided in June, with Scotland facing crisis-hit Ukraine in a playoff semi-final, and the winner will then face Wales.

Ghana earned their ticket when they defeated Nigeria, while Tunisia and Morocco were victors over Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo, respectively.

How Seedings Work?

The qualified teams will be divided into four seeding pots and their positions will be determined by the Fifa rankings released on March 31st, 2022.

As the hosts, Qatar will occupy position A1 in Pot 1 while the seven highest-ranked qualified teams take the remaining places in the pot.

POT 1: Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

POT 2: Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, United States, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay.

POT 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

POT 4: Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru, New Zealand/Costa Rica, Ukraine/Scotland/Wales, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon, Canada.