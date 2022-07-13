Working with GOAL was indeed an experience of a lifetime

In collaboration with TECNO and Manchester City, GOAL awarded two aspiring sports journalists in India the opportunity to work with the in-house team

Working with GOAL as a trainee Manchester City correspondent for the business end of the 2021/22 Premier League season has been a dream come true. From writing articles covering the club to interviewing players, the experience has taught me valuable lessons about the world of sports journalism as well as myself.

The experience of a lifetime

My experience of working for GOAL as a trainee Manchester City correspondent saw me write features and stat-based articles for the club, curate video content pieces revolving around Premier League matches, and take part in a very special project: interviewing players like Cole Palmer and Zack Steffen

Soham Mukherjee, GOAL India’s editor and sports correspondent guided and helped tremendously with my articles. With the help of his insights, I learned how to effectively write for sports fans all over the world while making sure the message I wanted to put across was clear and concise.

The project also saw us film short video content pieces like match reports, along with a few other video pieces, which was an engaging way of interacting with sports fans on GOAL’s social media platforms.

The highlight of the entire project for me was when I interviewed Cole Palmer and Zack Steffan—an experience I’m not going to forget for years to come. Talking to the players seemed like a surreal and inspirational experience.

The learnings throughout the project

Article continues below

Regular mentoring sessions with Jonathan Smith, GOAL’s Manchester City correspondent, were some of the best moments of the entire campaign. With his help, I learnt valuable tricks of the trade, like a rundown on things I needed to know while interviewing the players.

During the mentoring sessions with Jonathan, we went over all the little details to make sure that the interview with the players was perfect. I also inculcated Jonathan’s inputs into my articles, which helped make them that much better.

Overall, the experience of working with GOAL as a trainee Manchester City correspondent has been extremely insightful and one that has helped me upgrade my skill set.