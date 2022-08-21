‘I would love to work with Pulisic’ – Leeds boss Marsch holds USMNT hope

The American coach is currently a domestic rival of the Chelsea forward in the Premier League, but wants to benefit from his talent at some stage

Christian Pulisic is “the best” American player in the world game at present says Jesse Marsch, with the Leeds boss revealing that he would “love to work” with the Chelsea forward at some stage in the future. That partnership is likely to come at international level with the coach currently plying his trade at Elland Road but admitting that he hopes to take charge of the USMNT side in the future.

That dream is being put on hold for now, with Marsch preparing his Leeds side – who have gone unbeaten through their opening two games in 2022-23 - for a Premier League visit from Chelsea and Pulisic.

Will Pulisic work with Marsch at some point?

Marsch, who inherited the reins at Leeds from Marcelo Bielsa in February, has told the Whites’ official YouTube channel : “Christian [Pulisic] is a big, big talent, the best in our country.

“The expectations on him are high, he has met a lot of those expectations. But with his talent, people are demanding more.

“Every time I’ve coached against him, he’s scored.

“I don’t have any negative criticisms. I would love to work with him, whether it is with the national team in the distant future. He has created a lot of firsts for American players.”

What does the future hold for Pulisic?

Pulisic, who has skippered the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup finals, appears set to figure prominently for his country over the coming years.

He is just 23 years of age, but already has 51 caps to his name.

Any coach of the American national team will continue to call upon him, but he will be hoping to see more regular game time at club level than he has been of late.

Pulisic has made two appearances off the bench for Chelsea this season, totalling just 30 minutes, and has seen links to Manchester United surface as speculation builds regarding a possible move elsewhere.