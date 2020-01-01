Words cannot explain my feeling after debut Vipers SC goal - Mucureezi

The new signing helped the Venoms pick up a win as they re-opened a four-point gap at the top of the league table

Paul Mucureezi has revealed his delight after scoring on his debut for Vipers SC in 1-0 victory over Kyetume FC at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

Mucureezi scored from a Titto Okello pass to help the Venoms open a four-point gap at the top of the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) table and hopes the goal will open the doors for many more at the club.

“Words cannot describe how I am feeling right now. I am so happy to have scored my first Vipers goal and bagging the three points as well and hopefully [the goal] is the first of many more,” Mucureezi told the club's portal.

“I helped the team and I want to keep doing the same in the future. I want to thank my team-mates and the fans for their support.”

The new signing was welcomed by Vipers' home fans during the tight game and he also lauded his teammates, who he says would be good to work with.

“I feel at home in this team, I train with them every day since l joined and everyone’s so welcoming. I am just happy to be here,” he concluded.

“The only way for me to thank them is on the pitch and keep doing what I do best.”

Meanwhile, Ivan Wani believes his first goal for Busoga United is also just a beginning of many more goals to come. The South Sudanese midfielder opened the scoring as Busoga United earned a 2-0 win over Express FC in Jinja on Friday.

“I am happy that I finally scored my first goal at the club. I always wanted to score but it had not come in the previous games,” Wani told Kawowo Sports.

“This will definitely motivate me to work harder.”

Wani had moved to Maroons FC two years ago but returned to Busoga United before the current campaign began.