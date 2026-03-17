Women's World Cup 2027 qualified teams: Full list of nations who will play tournament in Brazil

Spain will be the defending champions at the 2027 Women's World Cup , with La Roja looking to retain their first-ever major title by triumphing again in Brazil next summer. England were the runners-up in Australia in 2023 and, after beating Spain in the final of the European Championships in 2025, the Lionesses will be a serious contender for the trophy again in 2027, with the United States and Japan also among the early front-runners.

But first, these nations have to qualify for the tournament. Aside from hosts Brazil, Japan are one of four nations to have done so already, alongside 2023 co-hosts and semi-finalists Australia, and plenty more teams will join them in booking their spots over the course of the next few days, weeks and months.

UEFA has 11 slots at the tournament, with the AFC guaranteed to have six representatives and CONCACAF and CAF to have at least four. Elsewhere, three of Brazil's CONMEBOL rivals will join the hosts at the tournament and there will be one slot for the OFC, too. There will then be three places up for grabs in the inter-confederation play-offs, which will be completed in February 2027.

So, which nations have already booked their spots at the 2027 Women's World Cup? And which teams could be next to secure qualification? GOAL has all you need to know about the road to Brazil...

Which teams have qualified for Women's World Cup 2027?

Team Confederation Qualified on Brazil CONMEBOL Hosts Australia AFC March 13, 2026 China AFC March 14, 2026 South Korea AFC March 14, 2026 Japan AFC March 15, 2026

Aside from Brazil's automatic inclusion as hosts, the first qualification spots for the 2027 Women's World Cup were up for grabs at the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in March, where the guaranteed six representatives from the Asian confederation were to be decided. A run to the semi-finals guaranteed a spot at the World Cup and so Australia, China, South Korea and Japan all secured their places with wins in the quarter-finals. The four losers of those last eight ties will compete in two play-off matches on March 19, with the two winners to qualify for the World Cup. The losers will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Which teams can qualify next for Women's World Cup 2027?

CAF's qualification process was also set to take place in March 2026, at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, that tournament was rescheduled for the summer at extremely short notice and the African nations who will play at the World Cup will instead be decided in August. As such, the next confirmed qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup will come from the OFC in April 2026. New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and American Samoa will compete in a single-leg knockout round to determine who will qualify directly for the tournament in Brazil, with the runner-up to head to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Representatives from CONMEBOL and UEFA will then start to file through in June. The top two teams in the CONMEBOL Women's Nations League will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the third-and-fourth-placed teams heading to the inter-confederation play-offs. In Europe, the four League A group winners in the UEFA qualifying competition will head straight to the World Cup, with 32 teams to play two rounds of two-legged ties later this year to decide the final seven nations heading to Brazil and the one UEFA representative at the inter-confederation play-offs.

The final automatic qualifiers will then come from the CONCACAF W Championship, which takes place in November 2026. The United States and Canada are the only two sides confirmed at that continental championship so far, with qualifying to conclude in April to decide the other six CONCACAF nations that will compete for those automatic World Cup berths.

The inter-confederation play-offs will take place in February 2027 to decide the three final nations that will play at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

When is Women's World Cup 2027?

Brazil will host the 2027 Women's World Cup, which is set to kick-off on June 24, 2027. Eight different venues in eight different cities will be used at the tournament, including the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The 2027 Women's World Cup final will take place on July 25, 2027. Further dates regarding the different stages of the tournament will be confirmed in due course, with details for the official group stage draw also still to be communicated.