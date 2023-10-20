Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the 2023-24 Women's Champions League group stages while PSG, Bayern Munich, Roma and Ajax make up the group of death.

Chelsea to face Real Madrid

PSG, Bayern, Roma, Ajax pooled together

Champions Barca get Benfica & Frankfurt

WHAT HAPPENED? Reigning champions Barcelona will be strong favourites to top Group A, though the battle for second will be wide open between Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt and Swedish giants Rosengard. Eight-time winners Lyon will also be overwhelmingly fancied for top spot in Group B, having got Slavia Prague, St. Polten and Brann in Friday's draw.

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE DRAW IN FULL:

Group A: Barcelona, Rosengard, Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt

Group B: Lyon, Slavia Prague, St. Polten, Brann

Group C: Bayern Munich, PSG, Roma, Ajax

Group D: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Hacken, Paris FC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There are several big names missing from the group stage draw, with the likes of Arsenal, Juventus, Man Utd and last season's runners-up Wolfsburg all crashing out in qualifying to open up widespread debate around the competition's format.

But that shouldn't take away from some real success stories in qualifying and what promises to be a great group stage. Paris FC, who knocked out both Arsenal and Wolfsburg, will hope to keep up their giant-killing in a group with Chelsea and Real Madrid, while qualification in both Groups A and B is wide open despite Barca and Lyon being heavily tipped to claim the top spots.

WHAT NEXT? The 2023-24 Women's Champions League group stage gets underway on November 14, with the final games to take place on January 31.