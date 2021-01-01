'From 39 yellow cards to one' - Wolves' Saiss happy with improvement ahead of 'tough' Newcastle United game

The Morocco international has made huge defensive progress having gone into the referees' book just once this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Romain Saiss is happy with his improved tackling which has seen him receive just one yellow card in the Premier League this season.

His only booking so far was against Southampton a fortnight ago when Wolves defeated their hosts 2-1 at St. Mary's Stadium.

In comparison to his last four league seasons at Molineux, Saiss picked up 39 yellow cards in total as 11 of them came in the 2019-20 campaign.

The 30-year-old admitted the huge progress in his defensive play this season and he disclosed how he has been able to avoid bookings, after talks with Nuno Espirito Santo.

“We spoke a lot about this and I had to improve on yellow cards. There was too many," Saiss told Express and Star.

“You can be suspended, or when you take a yellow card at the start of the game, it can be hard to finish the game.

“I’ve tried to avoid doing as many fouls, and to be more clever. I’m happy because I’ve only picked up one yellow card this season. I hope to keep it at one yellow, and I’m happy to have improved in this way.”

Saiss has contributed three goals in 16 league appearances for Wolves this term as they occupy the 12th spot in the Premier League table.

Following a turbulent run of form earlier this year, Nuno Espirito Santo's men have bounced back to winning ways and they are currently unbeaten in their last four matches.

The Moroccan defender reflected on how the team reacted to the bad run of results and he is looking forward to a 'tough' outing against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday.

"Of course, we were disappointed about the last few games before this series as we didn’t get a lot of points,” he continued.

“But the atmosphere between us was always good. We tried to stay positive as it’s a pleasure to be here every day.

“I hope we are going to stay in the same way – get more points and finish the season as high as possible.

Article continues below

“It’s always the same. We know the most important thing is us working day after day, to keep in the same way. We just keep our identity. We never change.

“It’s another tough game now as we know Newcastle need points.

“It will be tough – never easy to play there. For us, it’s important to win this game as we want to keep this confidence.”