Winning reaction needed against URA FC ahead of AS Kigali showdown – KCCA FC‘s Mutebi

Kasasiro Boys will be at home against Sam Ssimbwa’s side before shifting focus to continental duties against the Rwandan side

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) head coach Mike Mutebi has insisted on the need to react and win against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) after the loss to Sports Club Villa on Tuesday.

KCCA will be at home against the tax collectors and the experienced tactician has stated the need to win the game in order to restore their confidence.

“There must be a reaction because URA have always been a difficult challenge for us and they are coming after a huge win. So, it is going to be very hard,” Mutebi told the club’s portal.

“If you can see, the competition this season is stiff and one cannot say one club is small and another is not. We are going to do our best, react and win.

“A win will give us the confidence we need and you know we have had a good run before the Villa game and so if we win, the players will be more confident before facing AS Kigali in the Confederation Cup.

“That is history [URA record at Lugogo] and what we need is to concentrate on the Friday game and like I said it is not going to be easy but we have enough in our armoury to try and win.”

Mutebi is expected to pick his starting team from a small pool of players given that a number are out injured. In that regard, the coach said the available players must be ready to play new roles when called to.

“We have so many players who are injured including Gift Ali and so our squad is quite thin but I believe we can try enough and win,” he added.

“My players must be versatile and must be ready for any responsibility. Whichever job they are given, depending on the requirement and the opposition, they must know how to handle it.

“The midfield will always be my source of creativity and if Ali and Keziron Kizito come to the party they will be our greatest source of creativity. We have always said Mustafa Kizza brought goals but we have scored many goals through the penetration axis.

“If the attacking midfielders do what they are supposed to do, we shall have a variety in as far as the creativity is concerned.”

The loss to SC Villa in the Kampala derby was the first such result Kasasiro Boys have registered in the campaign.