Winning Most Valuable Player is just the beginning - KCCA FC's Okello

The attacking midfielder was named the 2019 footballer of the year after bagging three titles with his club this year

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) midfielder Allan Okello has declared his footballing journey has just begun after he was named the Most Valuable Player of 2019.

Okello bagged the award as he saw off competition from his club teammate Mustafa Kizza and Bright Anukani of Proline FC. He hopes the achievement will spur him to greater heights.

In a post on his Facebook page, the youngster attributed his rise in football to various coaches who handled him way back in the village to those who coach him at the club currently.

“I want to say I felt so nervous, did not say all and enough I wanted to and I think it is not too late yet. I want to thank my KCCA technical staff and administration staff, my fellow teammates at KCCA and the national team,” Okello wrote.

“I want to thank coach Mike [Muetbi of KCCA] so much for the believe he had not only on me but also on my fellow young players at KCCA and making us what we are today.

“I also thank coaches from the start at Kibuli to KCCA U17 because you never made me give up and never looked down upon me.

“My mentor coach Obira Bob you really made us work so hard, you brought me up in this game back from the village in Lira and made us always believe we are the best.

“Thanks to coaches Sebuyungo Barnabas and Malinga Richard. My wonderful fans of KCCA and the beautiful people of Lango.”

The 19-year old attacking midfielder who rose through the ranks and featured for both the U20 and U23 national teams attributed part of his success largely to supportive parents.

“And this wonderful day goes out to my late mother [R.I.P], and my lovely father you always supported me through the journey and thank you so much,” Okello opened up.

“It is just the beginning and the struggle continues.”

Okello is with the Cranes for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament going on in Kampala.