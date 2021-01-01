Wine: Uganda's Aucho an alleged victim of state persecution

The midfielder was dismissed on grounds of indiscipline but the Member of Parliament has rubbished the reasons pointed out by the federation

Ugandan Musician and Politician Bobi Wine has claimed Khalid Aucho's dismissal from the national team can be linked to his political stand.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations claimed the Misr Lel Makkasa star was omitted from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers squad on grounds of indiscipline, a notion that Wine has dismissed.

The midfielder has openly defended the politician in the past through social media posts especially before the national elections which the musician-cum-politician sought to unseat President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

"I have learnt about the dismissal of Khalid Aucho from our national football team, the Uganda Cranes, in the run-up to next week's Afcon qualifier games against Burkina Faso and Malawi," Wine wrote on his Facebook page.

"Fufa, our football authority, claims that Khalid was dismissed for alleged indiscipline. But it appears that there is more to Khalid's fate than meets the eye.

"The midfielder has in recent times distinguished himself as an athlete who is conscious of the injustice orchestrated against his fellow citizens by the State and its institutions.

"He has been using his social media channels to speak out against this injustice and to sympathise with the victims. It is unfortunate that he is now the latest victim of the state’s persecution of those that stand with the people.

"Take heart brother Khalid, it will be over soon."

After dismissing the star, Fufa went on to point out the code of conduct that should be adhered to by the members of the national side.

“Khalid [Aucho] has been dismissed from the Uganda Cranes camp for failure to adhere to the national team Code of Conduct and Fufa Circular dated March 4, 2021," the federation said.

“Aucho refused to board the official means of transport organised to pick him from Entebbe International Airport to the team camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel-Kisasi and has not even reported to camp since his arrival in the country.

"The decision taken by Fufa against the player has no political inclination. The player has been dismissed from the current Cranes camp but may be considered for future national team engagements."

Uganda will play Burkina Faso at St Mary's Stadium before a trip to Malawi for their final qualifier.