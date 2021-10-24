A number of fans from across Africa were not entirely impressed by Real Madrid's 2-1 El Clasico win against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday.

David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez scored the goals that handed Real Madrid their fourth straight El Classico win at Barcelona.

Alaba - who was making his Clasico debut - scored in the 32nd minute with a powerful long-range shot before Vazquez doubled their lead in the second half.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Marco Asensio's shot after a Real Madrid counter-attack, but Vazquez was quicker - before Gerard Pique could clear - to pounce on the loose ball and score on the rebound in stoppage time.

Sergio Aguero then scored his first goal for Barcelona in the 97th minute with an assist from Sergino Dest.

These are the best reaction from African fans after the game:



Win it better — Ghada¹³ (@kadabruuh) October 24, 2021

Banterlona are finished — Respectful Football Fan  (@RFFFCB) October 24, 2021

WE OWN VARCA — 🇵🇸🇯🇴 (@AdiiRMA_) October 24, 2021

Hala madrid barca are shit as fuck don't have a team just have a group of players — Gwamaka_Deo92 (@GwamakaRealmad1) October 24, 2021

#HalaMadrid the pride of Spain, it was an important for Real Madrid — Malcolm Kaluba (@colmkaluba) October 24, 2021

Can’t love Madrid less 😂Hala Madrid 🤩🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/yLYlZulnhc — Uadborngreat (@kingsleyowusub2) October 24, 2021

This is why side chicks are important. — Matimu Waka Xigombe🇲🇿🇿🇦 (@MabasaM7) October 24, 2021

We're still going to win more. — MoAfrika (@Born_of_Afrika) October 24, 2021

And Madrid will also win them when they come to Santiago — wisdom chidozie (@wisdomchidozie4) October 24, 2021

Best team in the world 😘 — R🅰️y •• 1️⃣4️⃣K •••🃏❣️  (@dennis_14k) October 24, 2021

I'm loving this 🤤🤤🤤 — Official Pressh 💙🦋 (@official_pressh) October 24, 2021

Did what enough? Stop putting pressure on those kids. Allow them come up gradually. Gavi, Mingueza, Eric should not be starting such a match. — Divinho D (@ATakoh) October 24, 2021

It's @JoanLaportaFCB's arrogance and @RonaldKoeman's tactical deficiency and mental weakness that will demote @FCBarcelona to a mid-table team. Being a Club legend is no guarantee for success and definitely should not be a cause of justification for continual mediocrity. — talent chitsaka (@tchitsaka) October 24, 2021

No you did not do enough, you accepted the result before the match started. @JoanLaportaFCB please give us something different, at first it will be difficult but we need new leadership. And that start with the coach. — Mustafa (@Mustafa200320) October 24, 2021