Wilshere: West Ham star Rice can do everything Fabinho can do and more

Jack Wilshere says West Ham star Declan Rice is a better midfielder than Liverpool's Fabinho.

The Hammers star stood out as West Ham drew 1-1 with Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Ex-Arsenal star Wilshere took to social media to praise the 23-year-old for his performance, hailing him as the best in his position.

What has been said?

Wilshere was challenged to compare the West Ham star to Liverpool man Fabinho, but he insists Rice is better than the Brazilian.

"[Fabinho] doesn't have the presence Dec has," Wilshere said on Twitter.

"Dec can do everything he can and more."

How has Rice performed this season?

Rice has made 40 appearances for David Moyes' team this season and scored four goals.

The Hammers boss has praised the England international amid reports that Chelsea and Manchester United are trying to sign him.

Moyes insists the club does not want to let him go this year and claimed the club would demand over £150 million ($196m) for him.

"The first thing to say is that he is not for sale," Moyes told reporters.

"But if you are interested, it will be north of that, because £100m ($131m) was cheap last summer and £150m just now would be minimum - but he is not for sale."

