Willian outlines Arsenal trophy ambitions & MLS dream

Willian has outlined his trophy ambitions at Arsenal while also revealing his dream to play in MLS before he hangs up his boots.

Arsenal snapped Willian up on a free transfer following his departure from Chelsea last summer, tying the midfielder down to a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old has struggled for form during his first season at Emirates Stadium, but still intends to see his contract through to its 2023 expiry date and says he is fully focused on lifting major silverware with the Gunners.

“Well, my plan is to stay at Arsenal, I have a contract here, and to win trophies,” Willian told Arsenal's official matchday programme.

“I have two more years here and my plan is to stay and be successful, to play and win something with the club.

“I still want to achieve a lot of things. I want to win more trophies, and I want to be at the next World Cup.

“I will do my best to be there. But, yeah, I want to lift trophies for Arsenal - I have a lot of things in my mind that I want to achieve. I want to win as much as I can with the team, and go back to the national team as well.”

Willian opens door to future MLS switch

The Brazilian went on to discuss his plans for life after Arsenal, admitting that taking up a new challenge in the United States holds great appeal to him before ruling out a possible foray into coaching.

“Whenever I have finished here, I really want to go to America and play there,” Willian added. “Possibly stay in Europe, I don’t know, but at the moment, one of my targets is to play in America at some point in my career.

“I want to become an agent. I am preparing myself for that profession, I’ve already started work on that.

“I want to go into that because I love football and I want to stay in the sport, I want to do a job in that area, but I don’t want to become a manager or a coach. I want to be slightly more outside, but still involved in football.”

Willian's record for Arsenal

Willian has been a regular in Mikel Arteta's set-up since his arrival at the Emirates, and already has 32 appearances for the Gunners to his name heading into the final weeks of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Brazil international is still on the lookout for his first goal, but has provided his team-mates with seven assists, and will likely have another chance to impress when Arsenal take on Everton this Friday.

