Willian eager to remain in London as Chelsea contract nears expiration

Despite playing a big part in the Blues starting line-up this season, the Brazilian as it stands will be a free agent come June

Willian has hinted he will look to find another London-based club to play for if he and Chelsea do not agree to a contract extension, as he is desperate to remain in the English capital for family reasons.

Brazil winger Willian has been at Chelsea since 2013, when he joined from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, and he has been a first-team regular for most of his time at Stamford Bridge.

Willian has played in all but one of Chelsea's 26 Premier League games this term, despite becoming a target for criticism from some supporters, with Frank Lampard seemingly trusting of the 31-year-old.

He claimed in December that contract talks have taken place regarding an extension beyond the end of the season, but with an agreement yet to be confirmed, doubt remains about his future, particularly after Chelsea agreed a deal to bring Ajax's Hakim Ziyech to the club in July.

While Willian seems set on staying at Chelsea, he is also adamant about a desire to remain in London, potentially offering hope to other clubs in the area should he ultimately depart.

Writing in a column for The Players' Tribune, Willian said: "I have played for Chelsea for more than six years now, and I can honestly say that I am very happy here.

"If you ask my wife if she wants to leave London, she'll say no. My daughters feel the same way. Of course, Brazil is Brazil, right? It's our home, our culture. We always feel good when we go there on holiday and see family and friends, but London is my second home.

"In fact, I recently passed a British citizenship test. Man, it was hard. It's British history in a nutshell. Some questions are so difficult that not even some of my British friends knew the answers!

"As it turned out, I failed on my first two attempts, but got it on the third. I am now a British citizen!

"So, London is where I want to stay. This is where I have my family, my church. I want my daughters to grow up here."