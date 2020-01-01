Williamson to FKF: Pay me my Sh55million to help clear outstanding debts

The ailing Scot pleads with the local federation to clear his pay dating back four years so he is able to pay some bills

Bobby Williamson has challenged the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to clear his Sh55million outstanding pay from his time in charge of the Kenyan national team.

The Scottish tactician, who managed the Harambee Stars from 2014 to 2016 and was later sacked and replaced by Stanley Okumbi, insists the FKF should use part of the Fifa funds to settle his debt.

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are among the countries set to benefit from the Fifa operational funding that is set to be released immediately as a relief plan to assist the football community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by Fifa last Friday confirmed all the 211-member associations will get their share of the fund in order to assist them in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have not heard from the federation since I left and even after I won my payment dispute case against them,” the 58-year-old is quoted saying by Nation Sport.

“I wish for a speedy solution to this matter and that is why it would be ideal for the federation to pay me now that they have some money."

The former Gor Mahia coach suffered a blow in May 2016 when he was diagnosed with cancer which forced him to fly to India for a three-month chemoradiation treatment.

“I need theFKF to pay me so I can pay back people I’m indebted to, I haven’t worked since I was replaced and medication in Kenya is very expensive,” Williamson continued.

Williamson, who also coached the Uganda national team before coming to Kenya, was awarded Sh55m after he won a case he filed for unfair dismissal by the FKF at the Employment and Labour Court in Nairobi.

However, Williamson who clinched four Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles with Uganda and a Kenyan Premier League title with K’Ogalo, is yet to be paid the money by the FKF.

Despite FKF taking ages to pay him, Williamson has revealed he will not take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, where another former Kenyan coach Adel Amrouche was also awarded Sh109million for wrongful dismissal.

“I live in Kenya with my family. I have faith in the local courts and that is where I expect to get justice," he concluded.