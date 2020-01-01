Williamson reveals his worst game as coach for Harambee Stars

Bobby Williamson has revealed the 2-0 loss for Kenya against Cape Verde in the second round of the 2018 World Cup qualifier remains his worst game.

Michael Olunga had given Harambee Stars hope of making it to the world's elite competition after scoring the only goal in the first leg. However, an own goal by Haron Shakava and a late goal by Heldon Ramos steered the islanders through on a 2-1 aggregate.

"The game remains the worst in my coaching career," Williamson told Goal on Monday.

"First, our travelling circumstances were extremely poor for a country playing in a World Cup qualifier. A 10-hour delay fatigued the players and we were not in our best shape when we arrived for the match. It was not easy.

"My best game is in 2013 [October 23] when I led Gor Mahia against Sofapaka who were on our heels for the league title. With a few seconds to full time, Dan [Sserenkuma] scored the winner to open a 10-point gap on top of the table.

"We went on to win our first title in 18-years, it was a magical moment for me."

The Scot coached Uganda from 2008-2013 and during the period, Cranes won the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup four times. He almost qualified the team to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) but lost in the shootout to Zambia.

The tactician, however, did not experience success at Harambee Stars but was replaced by former Mathare United coach Stanley Okumbi.

"We had a good team [in Uganda] which was talented and determined as well. We introduced youngsters as well, it was a good mixture of youth and experience.

"Zambia beat us in penalties when I felt extra time should have been played."

But why was he not successful in Kenya?

"I never had a chance to work with Stars long enough and I cannot compare them to Cranes. Uganda steals [Kenya] an edge because they hold on to their coaches longer and the consistency is paying dividends.

"If [Kenya] can work on our consistency with coaches and go for the best players, they can go far."