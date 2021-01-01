Williamson: McKinstry was never the best for Uganda's Cranes

The Scot has further questioned whether local coaches can prevail if given a chance to lead the team

Bobby Williamson believes Northern Irish coach Johnathan McKinstry was not the best appointment for the Uganda national team.

The 35-year-old was fired by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations on April 19 after recent struggles that saw the team fail to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals as well as a poor show in the African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

The Scot now feels the youthful tactician had no first-hand learning experience that comes from playing.

"McKinstry was not the best coach for a team like Uganda's Cranes," Williamson told Goal on Friday.

"He never played; for example, I worked under nine managers as a player and learned on the field good and bad from all of them before I took my license.

"Who has Johnathan [McKinstry] learned from? He has studied the game and done his licences all well and good.

"Jose [Mourinho] has worked under great managers who have never played and has been successful. Jonathon has not. His relative wrote how successful he was in Uganda."

The 59-year-old went on to explain it will not be easy for a local coach to handle the team owing to tribalism and political issues.

"Unfortunately local coaches can be influenced, foreign coaches can't be; they walk away if the professionalism can't take it," Williamson continued.

"There are great local coaches who can help the team perform. But they face a lot of politics and tribalism which makes their job hard. It is hard for local coaches to avoid such."

The pressure started building against McKinstry after a 1-0 loss to South Sudan's Bright Stars in the Afcon qualifiers.

It followed up with a dismal performance in the African Nations Championship, where the team was bundled out in the group stage after suffering two defeats and a draw despite good preparations.

Before the Afcon qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi on the horizon - which Uganda eventually drew 0-0 and lost 1-0, respectively - Fufa opted to suspend McKinstry.

Just after their Chan elimination, Fufa president Moses Magogo revealed that McKinstry's future would be determined by a final report that would be prepared by a technical team that had been charged to evaluate his reign.

McKinstry took over from Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, who left after the 2019 Afcon in Egypt, where the team was eliminated in the knockout phase.