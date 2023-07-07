Will Wrexham go all the way to the Premier League? Have your say!

They have cleared the first hurdle, but will need to earn promotion from three more divisions before they are at the top table

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in no doubt about their ambitions to elevate Wrexham to the top table of English football: the Premier League. Some experts believe it is possible within five years, but how realistic is that? It can be done, of course, but then it's a question of how long will it take.

Bournemouth went from League Two to the Premier League within six years, while Southampton earned successive promotions in three seasons to catapult themselves from League One to the Premier League.

Let us know what you think - will the Hollywood owners inspire Wrexham to the very top? How long will it take? What will they have to do?