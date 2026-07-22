Will the number of clubs in the CAF Champions League be increased?.. Motsepe responds

Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has responded to the ongoing debate over expanding the number of clubs in the CAF Champions League from the start of the new season.

Hany Abo Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, submitted a request to CAF in recent days to increase the number of clubs in the competition and to reserve three places for Egyptian sides instead of two.

Zamalek, the league champions, and runners-up Pyramids will represent Egypt in the CAF Champions League this season.

Asked at his press conference on Wednesday whether the number of clubs could rise, Motsepe replied: "When we receive any request, we study it with the senior and specialised bodies within CAF."

He added: "This decision has been considered, but these types of decisions must obtain approval from the senior bodies, which are studying this file."