Will Mohamed Salah be stripped of Liverpool penalty duties? Jurgen Klopp to hold internal discussion after forward's miss vs Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp is yet to decide if Mohamed Salah will be stripped of penalty duty at Liverpool after missing his last two spot-kicks.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian forward, who has been a prolific presence for the Reds throughout his time at Anfield, has fluffed his lines from 12 yards against Bournemouth and Arsenal. His latest failure came in a thrilling 2-2 draw with the Gunners, as he dragged a tame effort wide of the post having also failed to trouble the target when slicing a shot at the Vitality Stadium. A big decision must now be made on whether Salah remains the go-to option for Liverpool, but Klopp is reluctant to be dragged into that debate for now.

WHAT THEY SAID: The German coach told reporters when asked if Salah will be relieved of penalty-taking responsibility: “That’s something we will talk about, but not here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp could not watch as Salah – who had already dragged Liverpool back into the game before half-time – stepped up to the spot against Arsenal, and he initially thought the 30-year-old had scored. He said of celebrating too early: “I only saw the penalty after the game. A few people in the crowd reacted, so when you don’t see the penalty, you react on what the people see and a few people obviously thought the ball was in but it wasn’t. He missed the goal. So that’s why for a second the fist, and then I realised, ‘Oh, Mo isn’t celebrating.’ And then I realised the ball wasn’t it. That’s it.”

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in Premier League action when heading to Leeds on April 17, with the likes of James Milner and Fabinho – who both boast impressive records from the spot – in contention to take over from Salah if he is removed from penalty duty.